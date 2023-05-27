Cyber fraudster impersonating police dupes Pune techie of 7 lakh

A 26-year-old IT professional residing in the Balewadi area of Pune has lodged a complaint at Chaturshringi police station, accusing an unidentified person of defrauding her of ₹6.99 lakh. The incident occurred on April 19, said police. A case has been registered on May 26 at Chaturshringi police station against the unidentified individual. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complaint, the suspect approached the woman by impersonating a police officer and informed her that a parcel had been sent in her name, while her Aadhaar card was being misused by unknown individuals.

As stated in the complaint filed with the police, the complainant received a call from an unknown individual who claimed to have received a parcel on her behalf. The caller instructed her to report the matter to the police and then transferred the call to a fake police officer. The imposter then directed the woman to download the Skype application and share her Aadhaar card details during a call made through the application. The imposter claimed that her bank account needed verification as four criminals are misusing her Aadhaar card information.

Under the pretext of conducting an investigation, the suspect managed to persuade the woman to transfer ₹6.99 lakh to their account, assuring her that the funds would be returned once the investigation was completed. However, after an hour passed without any further communication from the suspect, the complainant realised that she had fallen victim to the deceit of a cybercriminal.

A case has been registered on May 26 at Chaturshringi police station against the unidentified individual under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.