ITIs register lowest applications in nearly a decade

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has released the first allotment list for admissions to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state, revealing a continuous decline in applications, reaching the lowest point in nearly a decade, this year. According to DVET data, 1,73,673 students completed the application process for 1,46,820 seats available across 992 ITI institutes in the state - 94,296 in government-run institutes and 52,524 in private institutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A total of 2,20,291 students registered for ITI courses this year, significantly down from 3,15,364 in 2023 and 3,08,439 in 2022. This is the lowest registration figure recorded since 2017.

According to DVET data, 1,73,673 students completed the application process for 1,46,820 seats available across 992 ITI institutes in the state - 94,296 in government-run institutes and 52,524 in private institutions. Of these, 82,822 students have secured admission in the first round, released on July 7, based on the final merit list published earlier on July 1.

The first-round admissions reflect an overall occupancy of 61.52%, with government ITIs witnessing a stronger response - 70.71% of seats filled - compared to just 40.02% in private institutions. Among these, 66,680 students were admitted to government ITIs, and 16,142 to private institutes.

Nashik topped the chart with 16,571 admissions, followed by Pune (15,739), Aurangabad (14,642), Amravati (13,609), and Nagpur (12,412). Mumbai recorded the lowest admissions, with just 10,363 students allotted seats in the first round.

Out of the total applicants, 2,06,109 completed the application, with 2,03,227 paying the fees. However, only 1,67,996 submitted their option forms for institute preferences - a sharp decline from over 2.4 lakh in previous years, highlighting growing disinterest among students in vocational training.

The ITI admission process began on May 15, with preference filling from May 26, and concluded with the release of the provisional merit list on June 28, followed by an objection window from June 29-30.

Industry voices call for course revamp

The declining trend has raised concerns within industry circles. Prashant Girbane, director general of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), stressed the urgent need for ITIs to revamp and modernise their curriculum to meet industry demands.

“In today’s rapidly evolving knowledge era, the speed at which skills become outdated is high. ITIs must frequently update their courses to remain relevant,” Girbane said.

He added that MCCIA is in active discussions with the state department of skills to ensure stronger industry-institute collaboration. “Soon, a high-level meeting will be held to bring together industry stakeholders and the department to align training programmes with current job market requirements. Mechanical roles now demand electromechanical or mechatronic skills. The curriculum needs urgent upgrades,” he said.