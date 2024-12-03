It’s time for change, says NCP (SP)’s Rohit Pawar, senior party leaders to take call

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has said it’s time for leaders to get new roles and responsibilities in the party and the senior leadership will take a call in this regard. In NCP (SP), Rohit, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, is being seen as a key leader who may get important responsibility. (HT PHOTO)

Rohit, who has been elected second time from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahmednagar was in the city on Monday.

Responding to a question on whether it is time to make changes in the organisation as stated previously on multiple occasions by Sharad Pawar, Rohit said, “It is time to make changes. The decision in this regard will be taken by Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil.”

The NCP (SP) on Sunday elected party MLA from Mumbra Jitendra Awhad as its legislative Assembly leader and Rohit Patil, a 25-year-old MLA from Tasgaon – Kavthe Mahankal - as the chief whip of the party. Senior MLA Uttam Jankar has been elected as another whip of the party.

The decision was made at a meeting of party legislators held by NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Announcing the decision, the party’s state president Jayant Patil said, “Along with Rohit Patil, senior MLA Uttam Jankar has been elected as whip of the party and Awhad as a group leader of the legislative party.”

The appointment of Rohit Patil invited criticism from Ajit Pawar-led NCP with party spokesperson Amol Mitkari saying, “Party’s state president Jayant Patil played it right by giving chance to young leader Rohit R R Patil and strategically keep away the ‘childish’ leader away from the responsibility.”

Rohit said, “I recommended Rohit Patil’s name as chief of whip for the party. Though he is young, senior leaders will guide him. The party wants to give new roles to young leaders.”