JAA wants politicos to take up Right to Healthcare in upcoming election manifesto

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching near the Jan Arogya Abhiyan (JAA), a state-wide coalition of NGOs and health professionals, has prepared a ten-point people’s health manifesto on the Right to Healthcare. The people’s assembly was organised today on (February 17) at Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The manifesto was released on Saturday and the JAA members requested the political parties to take this manifesto for the upcoming elections.

JAA has organised a state-level campaign after deaths were reported at the Nanded hospital in October 2023, which culminated in a state-level peoples assembly.

The people’s assembly was organised today on (February 17) at Pune. The programme was attended by over 150 activists and health professionals; a set of ten resolutions was adopted, including the need for enactment of a Right to Healthcare Act in the state.

Public health experts, representatives from health and social organizations, nurses, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, doctors, and social workers from 12 districts were present during the people’s assembly.

Dr Abhay Shukla, national co-convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, emphasised that over the past decade, the central government has completely failed to address people’s basic health needs, which is evident from the report cards prepared by JAA.

“Following Covid and Nanded incident, now is the time for a major transformation in the healthcare system. Through this assembly, we earnestly appeal to all political parties to prioritize health issues by placing them at the core of their agenda,” he said.

Sachin Sawant, spokesperson, Congress Party, said, “The denial of the right to health is a major concern, as evident in COVID-related deaths. The government must learn from this crisis and actively promote and protect people’s right to health.”

Prashant Jagtap, NCP leader, (Sharad Pawar faction) underscored the denial of patient’s rights by private hospitals. “The growing financial burden imposed by private hospitals is becoming a central agenda for our party’s attention,” he said.

Ajit Phatke, state executive president, Aam Aadmi Party, declared his party’s commitment to implementing the people’s health manifesto. “The ten-point program agenda will take precedence in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Ten-point health agenda

*Ensuring right to healthcare through enactment of a concerned law. Legally guaranteed free, quality services to all in government clinics and hospitals.

*Massive increase in health budget, more than doubling government health spending.

*Corruption-free, accountable and participatory public health system.

*Regularisation of contractual and scheme workers, fair wages and a supportive working environment for all health workers enacting a state health humanpower policy.

Public health services would guarantee the provision of all necessary medicines free of cost. Prices of medicines in the market will be regulated and made affordable!

*Health care with dignity to all sections of society, special health care for those with special needs!

*Upgraded programmes for specific diseases, improved initiatives for disease prevention and communicable disease control.

*Ending overcharging by private hospitals, protecting patients’ rights! Discontinuing privatization of public health services.

*Development of a ‘Universal Health Care’ system to replace dysfunctional health insurance schemes. Along with government services, free treatment for all in regulated private hospitals.

*Multi-dimensional initiatives to reduce unhealthy conditions and influences, moving towards health for all.