Jain community threatens indefinite protest if Pune land deal is not cancelled

Members of Pune’s Jain community have warned they will launch an indefinite agitation from November 1 if the proposed sale of land belonging to the Jain Boarding Trust in Model Colony is not cancelled.

The land, which houses hostels for both Digambar and Shwetambar Jains, became controversial after reports emerged of a deal with a private developer. Alleging irregularities and violations of trust property norms, community leaders and monks approached the Charity Commissioner’s office to halt the transaction. Following this, Mumbai Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti issued a status quo order, restraining any transfer or construction until further hearings.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Acharya Gurudev Shri Guptinandji Maharaj said, “If the deal is not cancelled before November 1, we will begin an indefinite agitation. The land belongs to the community and cannot be sold for commercial gain.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Sunday, was seen calling Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar near his car to discuss the issue. Later, Shinde told reporters, “I have spoken to Dhangekar and told him that the issue of the Jain trust land is resolved. After all, we are part of an alliance and should not give the opposition a chance to target us.”

Shinde’s remarks came after Dhangekar repeatedly targeted BJP leader and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, accusing him of favouring the developer in the disputed land deal. Despite Shinde’s intervention, Dhangekar again criticised Mohol on the social media platform X, alleging that the minister had previously extended benefits to Vishal Gokhale of Gokhale Constructions, the developer involved in the deal.

Reacting to the renewed allegations, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “MP Murlidhar Mohol has already met the Jain muni and assured the community that they will not have to resort to a protest. The matter is being handled responsibly.”