January 2027 deadline set for Bhama Askhed water project

Considering the rising population and increasing water demand in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a deadline of January 2027 has been set for the Bhama Askhed water supply project to become fully operational, said the officials on Saturday. A review meeting regarding the Andra and Bhama Askhed water supply project was held in the presence of PCMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi on Friday. (HT)

A review meeting regarding the Andra and Bhama Askhed water supply project was held in the presence of PCMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi on Friday.

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, leader of the house Prashant Shitole, chief engineer Pramod Ombase, additional city engineer Ajay Suryawanshi and executive engineer Deepak Patil amongst other officials were present during the meeting.

As per the PCMC officials work at the Bhama Askhed water lifting centre is in progress. The jackwell is 100% complete, pump house work is 75% complete, substation is 80% complete, and the approach bridge is 5% complete. Besides, electrical, mechanical, instrumentation and SCADA materials are 100% available.

“The project aims to bring 167 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Bhama Askhed dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Once completed, it is expected to help the civic administration shift from the current alternate-day water supply to a daily water supply in the city,” said a senior official on request of anonymity.

During the meeting, MLA Landge raised concerns over pollution in the Ravet and Nighoje barrages, from where water is supplied to the city. “The issue of polluted water is serious. I have already raised this in the Assembly. Advanced water treatment systems are required. After secondary treatment, tertiary treatment must now be implemented. There is a foul smell from drainage in the water, and immediate decisions are needed,” he said.

He also stressed the need to expedite the Nigdi augmentation phase-II project and increase the capacity of the Nigdi water treatment plant from 428 MLD to 528 MLD.

Regarding delays in laying the 1,700 mm pipeline from the raw water lifting centre to Navlakh Umbre BPT, Landge said the contractor had failed to complete the work within the deadline. The earlier commissioner has cancelled the contract. Whether to float a new tender is the administration’s decision, but the project must be completed on time. Strict conditions and penalties should be imposed on the contractor. He added that trial runs must begin by September–October, and the project should be fully operational by January 2027.

MLA, Mahesh Landge, said, “An experienced officer from the revenue department and the municipal establishment should be appointed full-time to handle land acquisition and required permissions for the water supply project. The Andra–Bhama Askhed project is extremely important for Pimpri-Chinchwad. The project will be fully operational by January 2027 under any circumstances. We are continuously following the project up under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” said.