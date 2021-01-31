Jayant Narlikar: The art of intertwining science into the literature

Around 30 years ago, Dr Jayant Narlikar wrote a science fiction story Athenscha Plague (The plague in Athens) to which many have related now in the ongoing pandemic era. The story included in his book ‘Antaralatale Bhasmasur’ (Demons in the Space) highlighted the threat of a deadly virus posing an existential crisis before the human race.

The virus, as the story explains, originated from an asteroid and wreaked havoc in Athens in ancient times.

In another novel ‘Vaman Parat Na Aala’ (Vaman did not return) Narlikar has tried to portray the aftermaths of the rise of a super-intelligent robot. As the world tends to rely more upon artificial intelligence, this fictional story by Narlikar in the ‘80s shows how he always thought ahead of time.

Many say the selection of Narlikar as president of the 94th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All India Marathi literary meet) to be held in Nashik from 26th to 28th March was an idea whose time had come.

“We are living in the Covid-19 era and it is the need of the hour to have a scientific approach. Dr Narlikar has propagated scientific temper and made science writing popular amongst readers through simple but accurate science writing,” said Milind Joshi chief secretary, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Pune.

“This is why we proposed his name as the president of the literary meet. He is the first science writer who will be presiding over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, his selection was unopposed,” Joshi added.

Narlikar, a well-known astrophysicist and emeritus professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (Iucaa) has received many national and international awards and honorary doctorates. Narlikar is internationally known for his work in cosmology, for championing models alternative to the popularly believed big bang model. Apart from his scientific research, Narlikar has been well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes. He is also known for his science fiction stories in Marathi. In 2014, the Sahitya Akademi, the premier literary body in India selected his autobiography ‘Chaar Nagaratle Majhe Vishwa’ for its highest prize in regional language (Marathi) writing.

Narlikar has written exponentially in Marathi.

“I want to spread different forms of science through various tools, and literature is an important one,” said Dr Narlikar when he was announced as the president.

Pune based publishing house Rajhans publication has published most of his science literary work and is planning to publish few more science fiction books before the meet. Sadanand Borse, editor, Rajhans publication credited Dr Narlikar in making science literature popular.

“It wasn’t the case that there were no science fiction writers before him but through his simple yet engaging writing style, he built the foundation of this literature. Even his nonfiction books like Akashashi Jadale Nate, Ganit ani Vidyan are in a unique style. In the literary meet we will have a special stall for his books only,” said Borse.

Srushtividynayn Gatha, Akashashi Jadale Nate, Ganit Aani Vidnayn – Yugayuganchi Jugalbandi are some of the famous science books authored by Narlikar. Preshit, Vaman Parat na Ala, Antaralatil Sfot, Virus, Abhyaranya are his popular science fiction novels.

“He has introduced advanced technology through writing and most importantly a humanitarian approach. On the international level, he has promoted the disarmaments of the nation. His vision about advancement in science and technology is clear and it reflects through his writings. I grew up reading his books and articles and it has shaped my point of view. I remember I had just cleared the 12th exam and written to him in Iucaa about a meteor shower and he sent me a written reply. I was really thrilled as a boy,” said Raj Kulkarni, poet, and writer.

“Aakashashi Jadale Nate” is one of his important books. Through this book, he emphasized on astronomy rather than astrology. He has tried to give scientific vision through his writings. He has questioned the traditional beliefs and pride in our society. He has done an ideal job as a scientist that is to raise questions and to take follow-up of those questions. Apart from his writing, his work in IUCAA is important. He has built a fine institution and has reached lakhs of students through the organisation,” said Atul Deulgaonkar, journalist and writer.