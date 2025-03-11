Jejuri Khandoba Temple implements dress code for devotees

The trust managing the Khandoba temple at Jejuri on Monday announced the implementation of dress code for devotees visiting the holy place and released official guidelines. The trust has made it clear that devotees will not be allowed inside the temple wearing revealing or inappropriate clothing. (HT FILE)

As per the new rule enforced by Shri Martand Dev Sansthan, Jejuri, devotees will be required to wear traditional Indian attire to enter the temple for darshan.

Abhijit Devkate, trustee, Shri Martand Dev Sansthan, Jejuri, said, “Khandoba is the ‘Kuldaivat’ (family deity) of Maharashtra and steps should be taken to maintain temple decorum, sanctity and keep up with the tradition. Lakhs of devotees visit the temple to perform rituals, however, we have noticed that some devotees, specifically youth, are seen wearing shorts or torn jeans. Hence, the temple committee took the decision, and it will be implemented from Monday.”

The trust has made it clear that devotees will not be allowed inside the temple wearing revealing or inappropriate clothing. Outfits such as ripped jeans, Bermuda shorts, shorts, skirts, and similar attire worn as part of fashion trends will be strictly prohibited. The temple authorities do not approve of knee-length or shorter garments, and devotees have been urged to avoid wearing such clothes.

The temple witnesses a large influx of devotees, especially after the wedding season, and throughout the year. Thousands of people visit Jejuri on the occasion of ‘Champa Shashti’, a significant religious event observed in ‘Margashirsha’ month of the Hindu calendar that falls during November-December.