Jewellery worth 7.25 lakh stolen from woman’s bag in Pune

Pune: An unidentified man stole gold jewellery worth ₹7.25 lakh from a woman’s bag at Raviwar peth on Saturday evening, according to the police.

According to the complaint filed by one Nita Kanchan (57) of Mahadevnagar in Uruli Kanchan, the complainant and two of her family members had visited Raviwar peth to sell gold ornaments when the incident took place.

“At around 6 pm, we visited Kavedia Jewellery shop, but we could not get the desired price for selling our jewellery. Hence, we entered another shop named Sandhya Art shop, but realised that our valuables were missing from the bag and lodged a complaint with the Faraskhana police station,” the complainant stated.

“The complainant said that she is unaware when the valuables were stolen from the bag. She alleges that it could have been stolen while they were in PMPML bus or from the autorickshaw they took to reach the jewellery shop,” said Amol Kale, sub-inspector, Faraskhana police station.

According to the police, the complainant needed money to restore her son’s shop that was gutted in fire. Kanchan and her family members, identified as Mahesh Gaikwad and Vimal Suryavanshi, had decided to raise money by selling gold ornaments.

Faraskhana police have registered a case under Sections 379 (Punishment for theft) of IPC and have begun checking CCTV footages of the area as part of investigation.