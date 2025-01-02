Menu Explore
Jolt to Uddhav as 5 ex-corporators in Pune join BJP

ByAbhay Khiarnar
Jan 02, 2025 04:00 AM IST

The five ex-corporators had all served multiple terms in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

In a major blow to the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), five former corporators from Pune joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The switch was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The switch was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
The switch was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The five ex-corporators - Vishal Dhanawade, Bala Oswal, Sangeeta Thosar, Pallavi Javale, and Prachi Alhat — had all served multiple terms in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dhanawade, who previously contested the assembly elections from the Kasba Peth constituency, said, “Despite having a strong base, there is no interest at the state or city level in strengthening the party. The party has been left without opportunities to contest Lok Sabha or assembly elections. In Pune city, the party feels orphaned and lacks support...In the last five years, there hasn’t been a single meeting in Pune to expand the party’s reach.”

Senior corporator Oswal, who represents the Bibvewadi area, also clarified his reasons for leaving. In a social media post, he stated, “I have decided to leave the party, and my decision is final. I know it will hurt Shiv Sainiks, but I will always maintain personal friendships with them. My decision is in the best interest of my political future.”

Despite the strong presence of other parties in the Parvati and Bibvewadi areas, Oswal had managed to retain his seat over the years, making his departure a notable loss for the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The exodus underscores the declining presence of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Pune. The party no longer has a single legislator in the city or a Member of Parliament in the district, further highlighting its dwindling influence in the region.

