Juvenile involved in Pune Porsche car accident completes RTO training 

In accordance with the order by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), the teen involved in a high-profile Porsche car accident case has completed a mandated RTO (Regional Transport Office) training session, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in the Kalyaninagar area after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition. (HT FILE PHOTO)

This training focused on traffic rules and regulations, aiming to educate the juvenile on road safety and legal responsibilities. The Pune RTO officials confirmed the development but refused to share more information citing the confidentiality of the case.

“We have completed indoor and outdoor training sessions for the juvenile as per the court order. During the training, he was educated about various traffic rules and regulations, do’s and don’ts and other things,” said Archana Gaikwad, regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

According to Gaikwad, as per the court guidelines, the RTO Pune office co-operated and compiled all things in which they covered key aspects of traffic laws, driving techniques, and the importance of responsible behaviour behind the wheel.

The case sparked a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the juvenile on conditions such as writing a 300-word essay on road safety and traffic monitoring along with officials from the traffic department. In July, the 17-year-old juvenile accused submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the JJB.

Earlier in the first week of July, the 17-year-old driver submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board fulfilling part of his bail conditions. In the hand-written essay, the boy spoke of intense fear that drove him to try and escape the scene of the accident.

The court had stipulated that the juvenile participate in this training as part of a broader set of corrective measures following the accident, which had drawn significant public attention.