Kalmadi put Pune on the international map through marathon, cultural and film festivals

Pune: Former Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi played a central role in several initiatives that pushed the city into the national and international spotlight, particularly in sports and cultural events. Leaders across parties recalled his organisational abilities and long public career.

Kalmadi was associated with the launch of events such as Pune International Marathon, Pune Festival and Pune International Film Festival, which over the years became recurring fixtures in the city’s public and cultural calendar. Supporters credit these initiatives with giving Pune greater visibility beyond its traditional academic and industrial identity.

Despite facing corruption allegations during his career, some opposition leaders acknowledged his ability to build networks across politics, industry, sports and the arts. Several described him as a leader who preferred large-scale, high-profile events and maintained links cutting across party lines.

Congress leader Abhay Chajjed, who is associated with the Pune International Marathon, said Kalmadi played an early role in promoting sports in the city. “The Pune International Marathon was among the first of its kind in the country and attracted international athletes. It helped place Pune on the sports map,” Chajjed said.

Referring to his sports administration career, Chajjed said Kalmadi served as president of the Indian Olympic Association for 16 years from 1996 and held key positions in athletics bodies at the national and Asian level. “Many athletes benefitted from the exposure and platforms created during that period,” he said.

Industrialist Krishnakumar Goyal, president, Kohinoor Group, who worked with Kalmadi on the Pune Festival and Ganesh Festival committees, said Kalmadi focused on sustaining events over long periods. “Starting an event is easy, but running it year after year is difficult. Many initiatives he began continued even after his political decline,” Goyal said.

Goyal recalled that the Pune Festival, started during Kalmadi’s tenure as chairman of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, evolved into a large cultural event drawing artists and film personalities from across the country. He also referred to the marathon and film festival as initiatives that received institutional backing from the state government.

The Pune International Film Festival, supported by the Maharashtra government, was shaped creatively by noted filmmaker Jabbar Patel, while Kalmadi provided organisational and political backing during its formative years.

Colleagues and rivals alike noted that Kalmadi’s background as a National Defence Academy alumnus and former Indian Air Force officer contributed to his command over language and administration. He was also credited with encouraging women leaders within municipal politics, several of whom went on to become mayors of Pune.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said Kalmadi maintained personal ties across party lines. “Even though we belonged to different parties, he kept relationships beyond politics and acknowledged work done by others,” Khardekar said.