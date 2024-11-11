Kalyani Nagar residents present ‘charter of demands’ to candidates ahead of assembly polls

With the state assembly polls drawing closer, the residents of Kalyani Nagar on Sunday presented a comprehensive ‘charter of demands’ to three out of 16 candidates contesting the assembly polls from Wadgaonsheri constituency. The charter of demands calls for enhanced efficiency, accountability and sustainability across various government bodies including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), MSEDCL, traffic police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). (HT PHOTO)

Kalyani Nagar – which was in the news after the Porsche car crash earlier this year – is part of Wadgaonsheri constituency. The charter of demands was submitted to Sunil Tingre, sitting MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Ajit Pawar); Bapusaheb Pathare, former MLA of the NCP (SP); and Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The charter of demands calls for enhanced efficiency, accountability and sustainability across various government bodies including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), MSEDCL, traffic police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The charter of demands gives top priority to the long-promised completion of the parallel Aga Khan Bridge with citizens urging transparency in the traffic management plan to prevent potential bottlenecks as the new bridge merges with South Avenue. It calls for a timetable for the missing link road to Gunjan Chowk, improvement of footpaths, clear public notices about ongoing roadwork, and removal of overhead cables among others.

The charter of demands presses for adequate water supply for all and installation of water meters to prevent wastage, water filtration plants to ensure safe drinking water, and replacement of the main drainage line from Gold Ad Labs Chowk to the river on both sides.

It stresses on improvements in waste management, implementation of a proper system for collection and safe disposal of sanitary and biomedical waste and increase in sanitation staff. It calls for last-mile connectivity for the metro, validation of e-vehicle permissions, and extension of the airport metro shuttle to Kalyani Nagar station. It demands designated rickshaw stands, hefty penalties for non-compliance, action against illegal parking, and stationing of traffic police at Gold Ad Labs Chowk during peak hours to manage parking. The charter insists on regular checks against drunk driving near pubs and nightclubs along with night vision CCTVs at major junctions for enforcement. Furthermore, citizens have requested that the Holy Cross Road be reopened as per the last development plan. Strict measures to combat air and noise pollution, a PMC patrolling vehicle, installation of Air Quality Index (AQI) meters at key traffic signals with LED readouts, and a 500-metre ‘No Honk Zone’ around hospitals and schools are among the other demands put forward in the charter.

“Citizens have demanded regulations on commercial activities in residential areas by prohibiting businesses in residential buildings to prevent disturbances. The liquor license should be given in residential areas or within 200 metres of schools, hospitals, and places of worship to maintain peace. The rooftop businesses in residential areas should be banned to reduce noise and fire risks. Also, no-objection certificates (NOCs) from nearby society managements before operating, along with regular compliance checks,” the charter reads.