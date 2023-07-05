Khadakwasla office writes to Maha-Metro to remove debris

The Khadakwasla irrigation division has dashed off another letter to the Maha-Metro, urging it to immediately remove the construction material and platforms in the Mula and Mula-Mutha riverbeds as the rainy season has already begun. Early in the month of June, the irrigation division had already written to the Maha-Metro, warning that it would be held responsible for flooding during the monsoon if the construction material and platforms were not cleared from the riverbeds. Executive engineer Vijay Patil had written the letter to the Maha-Metro on behalf of the irrigation division, underscoring the importance of removing the debris before the onset of the monsoon.

Metro construction material lying at Nadi Patra near Bhide Bridge. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Patil had made specific mention of areas such as Deccan, Shaniwar Peth, behind Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Udyan, and Bund Garden where construction material and debris needed to be cleared. While Patil had not given any deadline, the Maha-Metro was expected to remove the debris before the onset of the monsoon.

Patil said, “Due to the delayed monsoon, the Maha-Metro is still carrying on work in the Mula-Mutha riverbed. It has not cleared all the debris and construction material. We are sending another letter to the Metro officials.”

The Maha Metro is currently constructing a pedestrian bridge shaped like the Veena (Indian musical instrument) which involves pillar works in the riverbed. The Khadakwasla irrigation division has expressed concern over the presence of construction material and platforms, emphasising the importance of clearing these to maintain the natural flow of the river during the rainy season. The irrigation division has warned that if the debris is not removed, it could block the flood-bearing section of the river, potentially causing inundation. The irrigation division has made it clear that the Maha-Metro would be held responsible for flooding in such a situation.

City-based environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar expressed concern over the Maha Metro’s ongoing work in the Mutha riverbed near Vartak Garden and behind Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden. Yadwadkar said that it was impossible for the work to be completed within a month. Drawing attention to the steel pillars erected for the foot-over-bridge (FOB), Yadwadkar said that if flooding took place and any hard object hit the steel pillars, the consequences could be severe. Yadwadkar questioned the decision to begin construction of the FOB when it was evident that work would not be completed before the monsoon. Additionally, Yadwadkar mentioned the concretisation carried out by the Maha-Metro in the Mutha riverbed from Baba Bhide Pul to the backside of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden.

Whereas Maha-Metro public relations officer, Hemant Sonawane, reassured that almost all the debris had been removed from the riverbed and said that the Maha Metro did not believe that there was any debris left.

