Khadki police recover corpse of a three-year-old girl

The Khadki police recovered the corpse of a three-year-old girl near the CAFVD Ground towards the Southern side of the road leading from Khadki Railway Station to Khadki Bazar on Thursday, said officials. The Khadki police have lodged a case of murder against unknown persons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Khadki police have lodged a case of murder against unknown persons. The body of the victim has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, police said

Following the discovery, the Crime Branch and Khadki police officials have begun joint operations to investigate the case further.

Police inspector (crime) Man Singh Patil said that they were informed by the police control room about the incident around 3.30 pm on Thursday. “ Prima facie it seems that the girl had been strangled to death. The motive for the murder is not yet clear and we have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and help identify the victim,” he said.