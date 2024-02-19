 Kidnapped for ransom of ₹70 lakh, 12-year-old rescued by police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Kidnapped for ransom of 70 lakh, 12-year-old rescued by police

Kidnapped for ransom of 70 lakh, 12-year-old rescued by police

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 20, 2024 05:58 AM IST

According to officials, the incident was reported on Sunday evening when suspect Rajesh Suresh Shelar allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old from the Bhilarewadi

The Pune police on Monday secured the safe release of a 12-year-old boy who was abducted from the Bhilarewadi in Katraj, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation by Bharti Vidyapeeth Police. The suspect had demanded a ransom of 70 lakh for the release of the child, leading to a massive search by Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

While police could secure the release of the teenager, the suspect is still at large, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While police could secure the release of the teenager, the suspect is still at large, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the incident was reported on Sunday evening when suspect Rajesh Suresh Shelar allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old from the Bhilarewadi. While police could secure the release of the teenager, the suspect is still at large, said officials.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The boy’s father is into property dealings, while the police are trying to gather more information about Shelar.

During the technical analysis of the calls, police came to know that the suspect had kept the boy in a hilly area of the Patheghar in Satara district. Acting swiftly, Crime Branch Unit 2 reached the spot and along with Satara police, rescued the boy safely and reunited him with his family.

However, the suspect managed to evade the arrest and fled the scene. Police revealed that concerted efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused individuals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On