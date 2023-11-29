King Sejong Institute comes up at Indo-Korean Centre in Pune

The King Sejong Foundation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated the King Sejong Institute at the Indo-Korean Centre, Pune on Tuesday. The inauguration was graced by the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, and the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Kim Young-og. (HT PHOTO)

The institute aims to teach the Korean language to Indian students aspiring to work in Korean companies. The inauguration was graced by the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, and the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Kim Young-og.

Sanjib Ghatak, the founder of the Indo-Korean Centre, Dr Eunjoo Lim, director of IKC King Sejong Institute Pune, and Dr Pradip Bavadekar, chairman & managing trustee of YouthBuild Foundation also marked their presence.

In his address, Chang Jae Bok highlighted that just a few years ago, the trade between the two countries amounted to 400 million dollars. However, there has been a remarkable surge in trade over the past two decades, reaching 28 billion dollars in 2022. Esteemed Korean companies are thriving, generating employment opportunities. Learning the Korean language, to some extent, has become a pathway to employment, contributing to the rising trend of people choosing to acquire this language skill. Looking forward, there is a possibility that Korean universities may establish an academic complex in India.

Dr Pradeep Bavdekar, and Sanjeeb Ghatak also spoke about the relationship between the two countries and the contribution of the Indo-Korean Centre.