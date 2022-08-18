Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023

Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay, officials said on Thursday.

Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Recently, Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24x7 flight operations.

“The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the terminal will be equipped with modern amenities. The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture and heritage. The big archways at the front façade of the new terminal building is influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city,” stated a release from Press Information Bureau.

More than 60% of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by March 31, 2023. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. “Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities,” stated the release.

The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.

Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10. As per the decision taken, the runway at Kolhapur airport, which is currently 1,370 metre will be extended to 1,930 metre.