Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023
The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay
Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay, officials said on Thursday.
Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Recently, Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24x7 flight operations.
“The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the terminal will be equipped with modern amenities. The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture and heritage. The big archways at the front façade of the new terminal building is influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city,” stated a release from Press Information Bureau.
More than 60% of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by March 31, 2023. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. “Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities,” stated the release.
The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.
Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10. As per the decision taken, the runway at Kolhapur airport, which is currently 1,370 metre will be extended to 1,930 metre.
Of 108 trauma centres planned in Maha in 2013, only 63 are running
The Maharashtra government's project to build 108 trauma care centres across the state and national highways to reduce accidental deaths is yet to near completion after nine years. The project was started in 2013 to build trauma care centres and, nine years later, only 63 are running, 15 is facing construction delays and 30 remains on paper.
Janmashtami ’22: 961 Dahi handi mandals in Pune to celebrate with renewed fervour
After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, various localities in Pune are geared up to welcome Laddu Gopal with revived fervour! From young ones dressed as Radha or Krishna, to dahi handi, there's a lot planned for Janmashtami. This year, the police department has given permissions to 961 dahi hadi mandals. This is a considerable increase , compared to the 900 mandals that were given permission in 2019.
2,500 police officials deployed for dahi handi, special squads to keep eye on revellers
With dahi handi celebrations taking place after a gap of two years, all dahi handi mandals have geared up for the big day. Special squads have been formed by the Pune police to keep a watch on drunk people as well as those indulging in eve-teasing and troubling women in the crowds.
Pune auto drivers demand hike in fare
Autorickshaw drivers in the city have demanded a hike in fares amid surge in fuel and compressed natural gas prices. It was proposed that the demand would be presented before the Regional Transport Authority for discussion and approval. The RTA of Pune division had increased the autorickshaw fares by Rs2 from August 1. The notification about the same was issued by RTA on July 25 and it was later put on hold on July 28.
Day after joining BJP, Kajal holds show of strength in HP’s Kangra
A day after joining the BJP, Kangra MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Pawan Kajal held a show of strength at Kajal's home turf as his supporters accorded him a grand welcome. Kajal had joined the BJP on Wednesday along with Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana in New Delhi. On the behalf of the BJP, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria and a large number of saffron party workers were also present.
