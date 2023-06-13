Kolhapur team bags first prize in Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bhajan Abhanga event

PUNE Teams from Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Taloja, Pune, and Amravati jails made it to the final round. (HT PHOTO)

A team from Kolhapur Jail bagged first place in the inaugural state-level Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bhajan and Abhang competition which was jointly conducted by Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Sharad Sports and Cultural Foundation in Pune on Tuesday.

A team from Yerwada Central Prison bagged second place while the team from Nashik Jail stood third. The competition was held at the Prison Staff Building on Yerawada Jail premises. Teams from Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Taloja, Pune, and Amravati jails made it to the final round.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary, Home Department (Appeal and Security) handed over the prizes to the winners. President of Sharad Sports and Cultural Foundation Laxmikant Khabiya along with businessman Vitthal Maniyar, Special Inspector General of Police Dr Jalindar Supekar, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Swati Sathe and DIG Nandkumar Bund were the other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Taloja, Amravati, and Nagpur teams were awarded consolation prizes.

In his introductory remarks, Khabia expressed the hope that permission should be given to start a digital library and industrial business on the prison premises for the inmates.

The event final was inaugurated by Sant Tukaram Maharaj Dehu Sansthan head Purushottam Maharaj More and Palkhi Sohala chief-trustee Anil Maharaj More along with Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Gupta (Inspector General Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra),

Many inmates, who took part in the competition said the opportunity afforded by the event was indescribable. The competition was judged by music experts Pramod Ranade and Dr Rajendra Doorkar.

