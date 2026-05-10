Kothrud residents, traders launch signature campaign against proposed infra development

Kothrud residents and traders have launched a signature campaign opposing the proposed infrastructure development in the Chandani Chowk area, alleging that improper execution could worsen traffic congestion, pollution and public inconvenience in future. Citizens submitted a detailed representation highlighting alleged shortcomings in the project planning and sought alternative solutions. (HT PHOTO)

They met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) managing director Shravan Hardikar on Thursday to discuss concerns related to the proposed Vanaz-Chandani Chowk Metro project. During the meeting, residents raised issues regarding traffic management, the proposed metro station, flyover planning and the possible impact on local businesses and residents.

Citizens submitted a detailed representation highlighting alleged shortcomings in the project planning and sought alternative solutions. Hardikar assured that a joint meeting of metro officials and the technical team would be held on Monday. He sought seven days’ time to study the matter and assured citizens that their suggestions would be considered while reviewing the project plan.

The campaign comes amid the proposed extension of Pune Metro’s aqua line from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk – a 1.5 km elevated corridor under phase 2. The project includes two new stations – Kothrud Depot and Chandani Chowk — along with a proposed double-decker flyover near Kothrud Depot, and a 508-metre-long foot overbridge (FOB) at Chandani Chowk. While the project is aimed at improving connectivity in western Pune and easing pressure on Paud Road, several Kothrud residents and traders have raised concerns over planning and execution of the proposed infrastructure works.

The signature campaign is carried out under the slogan, “Plan properly, or face strong protests”, with participation from residents and traders, including senior citizens, women and youth. Those staying at Paud Road have raised concerns over growing congestion during and after construction. According to campaigners, the proposed double-decker flyover and metro infrastructure near Kothrud Depot could create additional pressure on the already narrow internal roads and junctions if not scientifically planned. They have also questioned the integration of the proposed bus depot, metro station and vehicular movement around Chandani Chowk and Paud Road.

Through the campaign, citizens have demanded that the authorities prepare a comprehensive and integrated mobility plan for the metro station, bus depot and flyover; and give an official presentation to residents, traders and urban planning experts before moving ahead with the project. They have urged officials to announce alternative traffic management measures for Paud Road.

Prashant Kanhojiya, a Kothrud resident and one of the campaigners, said, “The authorities seem to be planning the project without checking the ground realities. The proposed projects are unlikely to benefit citizens and traders in Kothrud and the adjoining areas. Citizens have been communicating to the metro authorities about this time and again, however, no response has been received yet.”

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has already initiated preliminary activities such as soil testing and site inspections for the extension project. The proposed FOB at Chandani Chowk is intended to enhance pedestrian safety and provide last-mile connectivity between the metro station and the highway corridor.

Citizen groups have warned that if public concerns continue to be ignored, a large-scale agitation may be launched in the coming days. Residents have created WhatsApp groups to coordinate the movement and mobilise participation.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, additional general manager (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “We have taken note of the campaign and remain open to engaging with the citizens through our ‘Metro Samvaad’ initiative. After discussions with the citizens and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), we will arrange a meeting to address the concerns raised.”