Koyta gang menace: Pune police send 42 proposals to JJB seeking juveniles to be tried as adults

PUNE The rising incidents of crime committed by juveniles with many involved in offences related to “koyta gang” has drawn the concern of Pune city police to send 42 proposals to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) suggesting to treat such 16-18-year-olds as adults, said officials.

Retesh Kumaar, Pune city police commissioner, said, “We have sent a proposal to JJB and they will have to reply within 90 days.”

Following outrage over Nirbhaya gang rape case, as per the provision made in 2015, it enables the trial of accused aged 16-18 years as an adult if accused of “heinous crimes”. The decision to try the accused as an adult is taken by the JJB.

The police commissioner said that many preventive steps have been taken to curb crimes related to “koyta gang”, including recording the details of repeated offenders.

The Pune city police have sent proposals related to heinous and non-heinous crimes to JJB with observations that juveniles involved in non-heinous crimes could take to serious offences and pose threat to society.

“If we treat juveniles (age 16-18) who have committed serious crimes as adults, then it will send out a strong message to those who may choose this unlawful path,” Kumaar said.

Pune police officials claim to be the first in the state to suggest such bold steps against juveniles.

“After the provision made in 2015, police across the country are yet to know and implement its law,” Kumaar said.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said that the JJB will forward the proposals to the children’s court for its observation.

Meanwhile, Rani Khedekar, chairperson, Pune Child Welfare Committee, said, “The police cannot send such proposals indiscriminately. They should identify juveniles involved in heinous crimes, otherwise, it will be against the law. More than penal action, the identified juveniles should be counselled. As of now, CWC only deals with minor victims. The role of CWC should be extended to care and counsel juveniles as well.”

Child activist Ashok Tangade said that the police is an implementing authority as per its manual.

“They don’t have the authority to suggest anything to the court. They should implement laws made by the legislative council of the state. To treat minors as an adult by ignoring human rights guidelines is not a solution,” Tangade said.

According to JJB members, it is not a simple task, the process is lengthy, and police shouldn’t instruct them on what to do or what not to do.

Laxman Dhanwade, a member of JJB Pune confirmed that they have received proposals from Pune police but it is up to them to decide whether or not to accept them.

“This is not technically right. We will hold a meeting with CP Pune and convey the same to them,” he said.

“According to section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act, if a juvenile is between 16-18 years and involved in a heinous crime, and his assessment report notes that all of his capacities—including physical, mental, and emotional—are developed and he purposefully committed the crime, we can consider it,” he said.

All circumstances will be considered during the assessment of the juvenile then only he/she will be treated as an adult. Otherwise, such proposals will be rejected, he said.

“Police should focus on the causes of crimes,” added Dhanwade. In order to lower the city’s crime rate, police should focus 15 factors responsible for crimes. Crime-related circumstances are significant and hence assessment report plays a crucial role while treating a juvenile as an adult, he said.

Young turning to crime

Pune police have reported many crime cases involving minors

2022/360 minors detained

2021/415 minors detained

2020/200 minors detained

2019/206 minors detained