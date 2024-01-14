Labourer found dead in Katraj

A 55-year-old construction worker was brutally attacked and killed near the Katraj vegetable market area on Saturday morning, said police. During the investigation, police came to know that the deceased Bagal was working as a construction worker in the locality and was an alcoholic. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at around 8 am and police found the dead body of Manohar Bhimrao Bagal lying in a pool of blood.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

During the investigation, police came to know that the deceased Bagal was working as a construction worker in the locality and was an alcoholic.

After the incident, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot and after the identification, the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

Police suspect that the deceased under the influence of alcohol might have been involved in a fight in which the accused hit hard on his head using a sharp object or stone. However, police said the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Police said, the deceased’s shirt was found torn, and visible injuries, including a significant wound to his head, hinted at the potential use of a heavy object in the assault.

A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under section 302(murder).