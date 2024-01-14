Labourer found dead in Katraj
The incident was reported at around 8 am and police found the dead body of Manohar Bhimrao Bagal lying in a pool of blood
A 55-year-old construction worker was brutally attacked and killed near the Katraj vegetable market area on Saturday morning, said police.
The incident was reported at around 8 am and police found the dead body of Manohar Bhimrao Bagal lying in a pool of blood.
During the investigation, police came to know that the deceased Bagal was working as a construction worker in the locality and was an alcoholic.
After the incident, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot and after the identification, the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.
Police suspect that the deceased under the influence of alcohol might have been involved in a fight in which the accused hit hard on his head using a sharp object or stone. However, police said the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Police said, the deceased’s shirt was found torn, and visible injuries, including a significant wound to his head, hinted at the potential use of a heavy object in the assault.
A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under section 302(murder).