Labs, private hospitals told to conduct Covid-19 testing per govt. protocols if prescribed by doctors

On the back of a slight surge in Covid-19 RTPCR-positive cases reported across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued orders to all private hospitals and laboratories to strictly adhere to the central government’s guidelines on Covid-19 testing. According to civic officials, this unjustified testing is leading to panic among the public besides adding to treatment costs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC health department issued a letter raising concerns over an alleged rise in unnecessary Covid screening carried out by private doctors and labs in the city. According to civic officials, this unjustified testing is leading to panic among the public besides adding to treatment costs.

“RTPCR tests are being conducted without doctors’ prescriptions, which violates testing protocols issued by the state health department. As per current government guidelines, RTPCR testing is mandatory only for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and 5% ILI (Influenza-like Illness) cases. Healthcare providers advise testing only after a proper medical assessment and in accordance with the protocols,” read the letter issued by the PMC, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said, “We have attached the official government advisory with the letter and asked all private hospitals and laboratories to strictly implement instructions to ensure targeted and appropriate Covid-19 testing, avoid unnecessary panic, and make efficient use of healthcare resources.”

Dr Borade informed that a meeting was held with private laboratories on Tuesday during which the latter were told to strictly follow government guidelines during testing. “The labs have been asked to carry out testing only as per government protocols and if prescribed by doctors,” she said.

Civic officials said that during the review meeting, it was found that Covid RTPCR tests are being carried out in many cases even when it is not necessary as per government protocols like those with mild symptoms such as cold, cough and fever; those returning from travel; employees resuming duty after extended leave; preoperative patients; and those requesting testing without valid medical advice.

Meanwhile, genome sequencing reports from B J Medical College have confirmed the presence of the XFG variant in the city. Health officials clarified that this new variant appears to be mild in nature however they emphasised the need to closely monitor patients with comorbidities and those showing SARI symptoms.