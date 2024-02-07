 Lalit Kala Kendra alumni condemn disruption over play at Pune varsity - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Lalit Kala Kendra alumni condemn disruption over play at Pune varsity

Lalit Kala Kendra alumni condemn disruption over play at Pune varsity

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 10:31 PM IST

The alumni issued a statement on Wednesday saying the module has been in practice since the late 1990s and hundreds of plays by students have been presented

The alumni of Lalit Kala Kendra have condemned the violence at the department under the Savitribai Phule Pune University while underlining that the play was part of the script to performance which is a crucial module in the drama curriculum. The alumni issued a statement on Wednesday saying the module has been in practice since the late 1990s and hundreds of plays by students have been presented.

Six people including students and Pravin Bhole, head of the department at Lalit Kala Kendra of SPPU were arrested after an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code section 295A (Punishment for the deliberate and malicious acts). (HT FILE)
Earlier last week, a scuffle broke out inside the SPPU campus at the prestigious Lalit Kala Kendra between students and ABVP activists over a play enacted at the centre. The ABVP activists alleged distortion of some dialogues, which was shown as backstage banter among characters in the play. The characters played the roles of Ram, Sita, and others from Ramayana.

Six people including students and Pravin Bhole, head of the department at Lalit Kala Kendra of SPPU were arrested after an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code section 295A (Punishment for the deliberate and malicious acts).

The play was staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, and was based on backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in Ramleela.

“We are united in strongly condemning the disruption, violence, damage, and trauma that the department students, faculty, examiners, and members of the audience faced from certain factions or groups that attended the exam at Lalit Kala Kendra,” the statement stated.

The alumni alleged that students of all genders were beaten up while teachers were threatened and abused.

“This behaviour is highly condemnable and reprehensible and should be taken up by the authorities and appropriately dealt with,” the statement added.

Wednesday, February 07, 2024
