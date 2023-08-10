Home / Cities / Pune News / Speeding Lamborghini crushes canine in Pune, case registered

Speeding Lamborghini crushes canine in Pune, case registered

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 10, 2023 09:51 PM IST

The driver of a speeding Lamborghini that hit and killed a dog in Pune, India has been registered for a case of rash driving and animal cruelty.

The Deccan police have registered a case against the driver of a speeding Lamborghini car that hit a dog, causing his death at Fergusson College Road, said officials on Thursday.

The Deccan police have registered a case against the driver of a speeding Lamborghini car that hit a dog, causing his death (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Deccan police have registered a case against the driver of a speeding Lamborghini car that hit a dog, causing his death (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday at 2 pm near Goodluck Chowk. The speeding car hit a dog resulting in his death. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Deccan Police Station Incharge Vipin Hasabnis said that a case has been registered against the driver following a complaint by a Nina Naresh Rai (57).

The complainant had alleged that initially the police were reluctant to file an FIR but later during the day the case was lodged.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 429 ( mischief by killing or maiming animals) along with sections 11(1) and 11(A)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and the search for the driver is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out