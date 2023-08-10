Speeding Lamborghini crushes canine in Pune, case registered

The Deccan police have registered a case against the driver of a speeding Lamborghini car that hit a dog, causing his death at Fergusson College Road, said officials on Thursday. The Deccan police have registered a case against the driver of a speeding Lamborghini car that hit a dog, causing his death (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday at 2 pm near Goodluck Chowk. The speeding car hit a dog resulting in his death. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Deccan Police Station Incharge Vipin Hasabnis said that a case has been registered against the driver following a complaint by a Nina Naresh Rai (57).

The complainant had alleged that initially the police were reluctant to file an FIR but later during the day the case was lodged.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 429 ( mischief by killing or maiming animals) along with sections 11(1) and 11(A)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and the search for the driver is underway.

