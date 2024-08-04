Around 40 families of Popular Heights Society in Koregaon Park have been forced to vacate the building after a part of the land on the premises caved in at around 1 am on July 25, said local residents. The society is located around 300 metres from the Mula-Mutha riverbank where construction of riverfront development is underway. Land within KP housing society caves-in, residents vacate building

The authorities visited the locality after the incident and directed the residents to vacate the building citing the threat of collapsing the structure.

“We are constantly in touch with PMC officials and politicians. Though the civic staff carried out some repair work for the initial two days, no one has extended help,” said one of the affected residents.

The 35-year-old housing society, located at the burning ghat road in Koregaon Park and near Mula-Mutha River, has multiple buildings with ‘D’ and ‘E’ blocks most affected by rains and flooding. The residents claimed that they are facing the rain-related issue for the first time in the past 35 years.

Khalid Nazari, a resident of the society, said, “The boundary wall near the D block separating the society and the riverbank collapsed at around 1 am on July 25 after the excess release of water from Khadakwasla Dam into the river caused flooding along the banks. PMC officials visited the spot and asked us to immediately shift to nearby places they arranged for us. However, the rescue sites lacked facility.”

“The day after the wall collapse, MLA Sunil Kamble visited our residential society and instructed civic officials to carry out repairs. Although the work was carried out for two days, there has been no response from civic officials afterwards. A civic official said the planned work required only 4 days and, if not completed, there is a threat of building collapse,” said another resident from the society.

Nazir, who was relocated 14 km from his housing society, said, “The society houses tenants and flat owners. While some relocated to nearby areas, paying rent of ₹40,000-35000, some went to their hometown. I also rented a house nearby as I could not afford high rent. Residents come here every day to keep track of repair at the residential society.”

Shivaji Dolare, another resident of the society, said, “The riverbed has shrunk significantly due to filling of sand, soil and rock causing water level to rise alarmingly and wall collapse on July 25. Authorities have neglected our alerts about possible threat of water level increase due to dumping in this area.”