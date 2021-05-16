‘Leader with huge potential’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajeev Satav

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav breathed his last on Sunday morning, succumbing to complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for which he tested positive nearly three weeks ago. Satav, who represented his home state of Maharashtra in the Upper House tested negative last week; he passed away at around 5am on Sunday, after being diagnosed with post-Covid complications.

Here’s how leaders, including those from his party, the Congress, paid their condolences after Satav’s demise at a young age of 46:

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (chairperson of Rajya Sabha): “I’m deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, shri Rajiv Satav due to Covid-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Rajya Sabha MP): “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajeev Satav. He was an active member of the Rajya Sabha. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Rahul Gandhi (Congress MP and former party president): “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress general secretary): “In Rajeev Satav, we’ve lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh: Saddened by the untimely demise of young Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rajeev Satav. His passion to work towards the progress of his home state Maharashtra was noteworthy.”

In a statement, Congress president Sonia Gandhi described Satav’s demise as a “personal loss.” Calling the late Congress leader a “trusted colleague” and a “friend to all of us,” Gandhi called Satav a “rising star” of the party. Born in the city of Pune, Satav breathed his last in his home city.