Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies of post-Covid complications in Pune

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav died early Sunday morning due to post Covid-19 complications, according to Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

Forty-six-year-old Satav, who was also a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), breathed his last at 5am. Satav was diagnosed with a fresh infection of Cytomegalovirus in the past four days. He had earlier contracted Sars-Cov-2 for which he was undergoing treatment at Pune based Jahangir Hospital, the minister said.

“It’s very sad news. He was very close to me. I was in Pune today to visit [him at the] hospital and enquire about his health. However, I lost my friend at around 5am,” said Tope.

Cytomegalovirus is a common virus that can cause complications for people with a weakened immune system.

Last week, Satav recovered and tested negative for Covid-19. However, the fresh infection led to deterioration in his health resulting in him being put on ventilator support.

“Satav’s Covid test had come negative around four days back after suffering from it for almost 20 days. However, his lungs were heavily infected,” said Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam.

Satav was admitted to Jehangir hospital on April 23, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19. Due to some complications, he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and later on ventilator support while under treatment for the virus.

The Congress leader was elected a Member of Parliament (MP) from Maharashtra’s Hingoli in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was also AICC in-charge of Gujarat. Earlier he had served as the President of the Indian Youth Congress. Satav was considered a close associate of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,” Rahul tweeted.

Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary in charge of easteUttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said Satav was one of her brightest colleagues. “In Rajiv Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to carry on without him,” she tweeted.