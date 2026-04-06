PUNE/NASHIK: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that the state government will investigate the alleged leak of the call data record (CDR) of the arrested self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat. Leak of Kharat CDR will be probed: CM

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Fadnavis said that the Enforcement Directorate has taken cognisance of Kharat’s dubious financial dealings and other business transactions and will probe the case.

“The leak of Kharat’s CDR is a serious issue. The state government will investigate how and who was involved in leaking the CDR,” said Fadnavis.

Stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Kharat case is doing a “good job”, Fadnavis said that barring the SIT, no one can have access to the CDR.

Fadnavis’s decision to investigate the issue assumes significance after social activist Anjali Damania claimed on April 3 that she received the CDR on WhatsApp from an unknown number.

She claimed that 17 calls were exchanged between deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Kharat in that CDR during a previously undisclosed timeframe. Damania also claimed that there were 177 calls between NCP leader Rupali Chakankar and Kharat.

“There is no need to politicise the Kharat issue since it is a sensitive one. It is immaterial who speaks to whom over the phone. However, anyone found involved with Kharat in any of his dubious activities will face legal action. Cases will also be lodged against them,” said Fadnavis.

He added that investigators found many bogus bank accounts belonging to Kharat from which he had made numerous transactions. He assured that investigators would expose his wrongdoings and illegal assets.

The chief minister also said that the state government received appreciation for arresting Kharat. “So far, 12 cases of sexual abuse and cheating have been registered against Kharat. His victims are coming forward to lodge complaints,” he said.