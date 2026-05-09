Leopard spotted near industrial plant in Chakan

PUNE: Panic gripped the Chakan industrial area after a leopard was spotted near the premises of the Mercedes-Benz India manufacturing plant during the early hours of May 8. The movement of the wild animal was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, prompting immediate action from the forest department. Panic gripped the Chakan industrial area after a leopard was spotted near the premises of the Mercedes-Benz India manufacturing plant during the early hours of May 8. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to officials, the leopard was seen moving near the boundary wall of the company premises. Soon, CCTV footage of the big cat roaming around the industrial unit began circulating among employees and nearby establishments, causing fear among workers and locals.

Confirming the incident, Amrut Shinde said that forest officials rushed to the location soon after receiving information about the sighting. “After learning about the leopard sighting, forest officials rushed to the location and initiated precautionary measures. Teams have started tracking the animal’s movement in and around the industrial area. Two cages have also been installed in the vicinity. Officials are examining CCTV footage to understand the leopard’s route and determine whether it is still present nearby,” Shinde said.

Authorities have appealed to workers, security personnel and residents to remain vigilant and avoid isolated stretches until the rescue and tracking operation is completed.

Meanwhile, forest officials said that this is not the first leopard sighting reported from the Chakan industrial area. In the past too, leopards have been spotted near industrial establishments and factories in the area, raising concerns over increasing wildlife movement in the rapidly developing industrial corridor.