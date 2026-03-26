Life term for two in murder of former Ganpati mandal president in Kothrud

A sessions court in Pune has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the 2016 daylight murder of a former Ganpati mandal president in Kothrud, relying on the victim’s dying declaration, medical evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies. On February 23, at around 10.30 am, Shinde was travelling towards Karishma Chowk on his motorcycle when the accused allegedly rammed him with a four-wheeler. After he fell, they chased him, attacked him with a sharp weapon and then crushed him with a stone, the prosecution told the court. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Mahajan convicted Sanjay Anant Mohol, 39, of Dattawadi; and Sambhaji Sadashiv Kamble, 27, of Kothrud for the murder of Sagar Shivaji Shinde, 31, on Karve Road.

Shinde, a resident of Lokmanya Vasahat near Paud Phata, was actively involved in social work and Ganpati mandal activities. He had served as the president of the Dashabhuja Ganesh Mitra Mandal on Karve Road and was known for intervening in neighbourhood disputes and civic issues.

According to the prosecution, Shinde had objected to Mohol’s alleged illicit relationship with a woman in their building, which was causing disturbance to residents. This reportedly led to enmity between them.

On February 23, at around 10.30 am, Shinde was travelling towards Karishma Chowk on his motorcycle when the accused allegedly rammed him with a four-wheeler. After he fell, they chased him, attacked him with a sharp weapon and then crushed him with a stone, the prosecution told the court.

Severely injured, Shinde was admitted to a hospital where his dying declaration was recorded. Police later arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet.

In its order, the court convicted the duo under Sections 302 (murder) read with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹25,000 each. In default of payment, they will undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment.

For the additional offence under the Bombay Police Act, the court sentenced them to one year of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each, with a default sentence of two months.

The court granted set-off for the period already spent in custody under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It also directed that ₹25,000 from the fine amount be paid to Shinde’s legal heirs and recommended that the District Legal Services Authority, Pune consider additional compensation for the victim’s family under Section 357A of the CrPC.

Principal special public prosecutor Pramod Bombatkar examined 18 witnesses, including two eyewitnesses and two doctors. The court held that the dying declaration, corroborative testimonies and medical evidence conclusively established the involvement of both accused, leading to their conviction.