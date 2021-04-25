Light rain with cloudy skies in Pune for the next few days: IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has forecasted light rains in the next few days for the city and surrounding areas.

As per the weather department, the sky in the city will remain cloudy for the next few days with chances of light rain.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said in the next few days, the day temperature will be less than 40 degrees Celsius due to cloudy conditions.

“There is a possibility of light rain on April 26 and April 27 along with thunderstorm and lightning. Cloudy conditions will continue in Pune city until April 28. The day temperature will be 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, and the night temperature forecast is for 19 to 20 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

On Sunday, the day temperature was reported at 38.9 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar whereas Lohgaon reported 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The day temperature in Shivajinagar was 0.7 degrees warmer than normal and for Lohegaon, the day temperature was 1.6 degrees warmer than normal on Sunday.

The night temperature reported in Shivajinagar was 19.6 degrees Celsius which was 0.7 degrees cooler than normal whereas, the night temperature at Lohegaon was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees warmer than normal.

As of Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 43.3 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri and the lowest minimum temperature in the state was reported at 19.6 degrees Celsius in Pune city.