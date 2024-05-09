Light rainfall brings temporary respite from heat in parts of Pune

A sudden change in temperature after 3 pm on Wednesday, May 8, saw parts of the city experiencing strong, dust-raising winds along with light rainfall and thunder activity which brought some respite from the heat in these areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall in isolated areas of Pune till May 12. Areas like Katraj, NDA, Dhayari, Warje and Pashan experienced strong, dust-raising winds along with thunder activity followed by light rainfall in most areas except NDA which witnessed moderate-category rainfall over a brief period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “There is a cyclonic wind circulation over central Maharashtra. A trough line in the lower atmospheric level is lying between central Maharashtra and south Karnataka. Another trough line is lying between Vidarbha and Rajasthan. These systems influence the weather conditions in Maharashtra.”

As per IMD data, NDA received 18.5 mm rainfall while Lohegaon recorded 1 mm rainfall on Thursday, May 9. According to IMD data, there was a marginal drop in temperature reported in almost all areas of Pune district. In Shivajinagar, the temperature was recorded as 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was 39.4 degrees Celsius on May 8. Areas like Koregaon Park, Hadapsar, and Magarpatta - where the temperature was recorded between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday - reported a drop of 1 degree. In Hadapsar, the temperature dropped below 40 degrees Celsius and reached 38.2 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, 17 incidents of tree fall were reported by the fire brigade.

The IMD in its latest forecast has issued a yellow alert for Pune district till May 12. During this time, the city is likely to experience light rain along with thunder activity and strong winds. Officials have advised citizens to take precautions and avoid standing in open places if lightning activity is observed.