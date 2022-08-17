Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20

Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said, “There is no warning issued for city or ghat regions on August 19 and August 20. However, rainfall activity in ghat regions is likely to pick up pace,” said Kashyapi. But, as per the met department, rainfall in Pune city is likely to continue to be light with cloudy skies till August 20.

Of the four subdivisions in Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report thundery activity and isolated heavy rainfall.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends up to mid- tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19. The western end of the monsoon trough is south of its normal position, is likely to remain so from August 20 to August 21 and shift gradually northwards thereafter. The eastern end of monsoon trough is near normal position,” said IMD officials.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Vidarbha from August 18 to August 21.