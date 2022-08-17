Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20
Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said, “There is no warning issued for city or ghat regions on August 19 and August 20. However, rainfall activity in ghat regions is likely to pick up pace,” said Kashyapi. But, as per the met department, rainfall in Pune city is likely to continue to be light with cloudy skies till August 20.
Of the four subdivisions in Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report thundery activity and isolated heavy rainfall.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends up to mid- tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19. The western end of the monsoon trough is south of its normal position, is likely to remain so from August 20 to August 21 and shift gradually northwards thereafter. The eastern end of monsoon trough is near normal position,” said IMD officials.
Under the influence of the low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Vidarbha from August 18 to August 21.
-
Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute diploma courses for this academic year. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination.
-
Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.” As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state.
-
Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
Far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant. The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case.
-
Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. Far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group. Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
-
Novovax vaccine has 90.4% efficacy on variants: US firm
A US major vaccine manufacturer claimed that the efficacy rate of its Novavax vaccine, now manufactured by the Serum Institute in India, has been 90.4 per cent. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, according to Serum officials. Dr Gregory Glenn, president, research and development, Novavax said the US vaccine manufacturer's data shows that its prototype, current strain vaccine induces broad recognition of new variants, especially with boosting.
