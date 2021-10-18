Lions’ enclosure at Katraj zoo to get 3.36-crore trench

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved ₹3.36 crore for a trench at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological park in Katraj. The trench will be constructed around the enclosure that holds the lions.

A pair of Asiatic lions arrived from the Sakkarbaug zoo in 2017 as part of an animal exchange programme.

The PMC is acting as per instructions from the Central Zoo authority, and the standing committee on Monday approved the ₹3.36 crore.

PMC garden department officials are now gearing up to reopen the zoo and are looking at upgrading their ticketing system prior to the reopening.

The zoo authorities and the PMC’s garden and IT departments met last month to discuss options to maintain and control crowds at the zoo once it reopens.

According to officials, the IT department is planning a completely separate portal for the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research centre, making ticketing and reservation user friendly.

₹3 crore for setting up a water project

PMC has also approved ₹3 crore for setting up a water project at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

These villages were merged in PMC in 2017.

No water on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that there will no water supply on Thursday (October 21), because of maintenance work at all the water treatment plants in the city.