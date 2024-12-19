LIT Fest to begin from Dec 20 at Pune Book Festival 

The Pune Book Festival will host a three-day ‘Pune LIT Fest’ from Friday, December 20, 2024. The event will feature national and international writers and experts as well as state dignitaries and will include ideological and literary conversations on issues ranging from mythology and folk culture to international politics. Prof CM Chitale will then interact with former police officer Miran Borwankar about women’s khaki and leadership. (HT PHOTO)

Shiv Khera, a writer and lecturer, will inaugurate the festival on Friday at 11 am. Prof CM Chitale will then interact with former police officer Miran Borwankar about women’s khaki and leadership. Col (Retd) Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, will be interacting with entrepreneur Govind Dholakia about Business Ethics and Values following that.

Dr Sadanand More, president of the State Literature and Culture Board, will present his views on the topic of promoting Maharashtra Dharma from 4 to 5 pm on Friday. State director of higher education, international affairs scholar Shailendra Deolankar, veteran actor and scholar Deepak Karanjikar, and Vaishali Karmarkar will be discussing the topic of local formulas of global politics from 5 pm onwards.

Lieutenant Commander Neeraj Vasishtha will open the session on Saturday and will speak on the topic of Ayodhya to Ayutthaya. He will be followed by Upendra Rai, who will speak on the topic of the Role of Books and AI in the Present Era. Leading authors Akshat Gupta and Anjum Sharma will be discussing the topic of The Naga Warriors after that. On the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sangh spokesperson Sunil Ambekar and Prof Narendra Pathak will be observing the countrywide, diverse work of the RSS, while journalist Rahul Shivshankar will be revealing the topic of Battle of Narratives in Present Times during the afternoon session.

On the concluding day of the book festival, author Vaibhav Purandare will present his thoughts on the topic of Tilak: The Cultural Icon. The day will also see separate interactions with veteran Hindi film actor Akhilendra Mishra, veteran presenter Harish Bhimani and author Sandeep Balakrishna. Later in the day, Mugdha Sinha will comment on a separate topic of Literary Tourism and Cultural Diplomacy followed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who will present the topic of Cinema and Heritage.