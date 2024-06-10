 Long queues of vehicles at CNG pumps across Pune - Hindustan Times
Long queues of vehicles at CNG pumps across Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2024 06:30 AM IST

As most CNG pumps ran out of supply only a few were operating and so there were long queues at pumps, said officials

Amid incessant rains in the city, autorickshaw and car owners had to wait in long queues at compressed natural gas (CNG) pumps on Sunday. As most CNG pumps ran out of supply only a few were operating and so there were long queues at pumps, said officials.

Amid incessant rains in the city, autorickshaw and car owners had to wait in long queues at compressed natural gas (CNG) pumps on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“I went to two CNG pumps on Satara Road but they were closed. After waiting for an hour at Bharati Vidyapeeth I could refill gas,” said Sameer Jangale, a resident.

“Our business is dependent on the CNG supply and shortage leads to loss. I refilled gas at Bavdhan pump after waiting in queue for an hour,” said Ramesh Chavan, an auto driver.

News / Cities / Pune / Long queues of vehicles at CNG pumps across Pune
Monday, June 10, 2024
