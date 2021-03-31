Long-distance trains to halt at Hadapsar station

Punekars will soon be able to hop on long-distance trains from the Hadapsar railway station as the first phase development work of the station is about to finish soon.

Under the first phase, the extension of two platforms and installing one stabling railway track line was to be installed, the work is nearing completion and will be done by the end of April.

“The work of the Hadapsar railway station development is going on, we have extended the length of platforms here as long-distance trains with a greater number of coaches can halt here. While an additional stabling railway track line has been constructed under the first phase, its work has started and will end by this month,” said Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager.

“While for the security of passengers across the Pune division, we are going to install 539 CCTV cameras at various railway stations. Until now, 140 cameras have been installed of which 60 are installed at the Pune railway station. The rest of the cameras will be installed by the year-end and the entire Pune railway division will be under the CCTV cameras vigilance,” added Sharma.