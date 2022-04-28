Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk.
Leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena along with those of the Communist Party of India (CPI) jointly held a press briefing and announced conducting the sadbhavana rally at Alka Talkies chowk near LIC building on Saturday, April 30.
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, CPI leader Ajit Abhyankar and Sena leaders said that they have invited state-level leaders for the same.
As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) warned the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indirectly supported it, there are chances that tension may be created among communities. Against this backdrop, MVA leaders said that there are various real issues like inflation and others but the MNS and other parties are creating tension among citizens. The Congress claimed that they have got permission for holding a public rally at Alka Talkies chowk.
