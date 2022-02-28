Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

PUNE Caught in the crossfire of Russia’s attack on Ukraine are countless Indian students. Stuck in Ukraine amid an escalating military crisis, several had gone there to pursue an education in medicine. This has brought to focus the low MBBS course fees charged by the medical institutions in the war-torn nation. Medical universities in Ukraine charge a fee of ₹30 lakh- Rs35 lakh for MBBS course as against Rs1 crore (including donation) charged in India.

Dhanashree Mehta, a second-year MBBS student, said, “After completing my Class 12, I started preparing for my NEET examination. But as my score was average, I started looking for other options outside the country. Then one of my friends told me about medical universities in Ukraine and accordingly with the help of consultants, I managed to get admission in one of the medical colleges in Ukraine. The main reason was I was not able to get admission here in India and private universities were demanding heavy donations. As we are a middle-class family, we could not have paid such high donations so the expense of studying in Ukraine was comparatively less.”

Another student Anup Devtale who is in his second year of MBBS at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) located in Chernivtsi city, Ukraine, said, “I come from a rural area in the Sangli district and becoming a doctor was a dream. My parents are farmers and we cannot afford to pay high fees here in India, we decided to take admission abroad, I came back to India last week due to that .”

Quality medical education

Dr Sudarshan Gherade, president, Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI), said, “Russia and Ukraine are very popular academic destinations among Indian medical students. The reason for this is simple and clear: private medical colleges in Russia and Ukraine are affordable as compared to colleges in India. Ukrainian and Russian medical colleges are even recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The degrees are very much valid in India as the Indian Medical Council (MCI) too recognises them. These medical degrees are also recognised worldwide; especially the European Council of Medicine, other global bodies and the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom help these students with further opportunities. Ukraine ranks fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and non-graduate specialisations in the field of medicine. Another reason why Indian students choose Ukraine or Russia is that there are no entrance exams to get admissions.”

Affordable food, housing

The duration of the MBBS course in Russia and Ukraine is six years; the weather is cold; education is based on the European pattern; and English being the medium of instruction, students find it simpler as they do not have to worry about learning a foreign language which they would have to if they were in another nation. Significantly, education is cheaper than in India, the hostels are better, the food is more affordable, the environment is hygienic, and students can avail education loans from national banks. In addition to all these advantages, there is a vertical module education system and students get clinical exposure and hands-on practice with modern medical equipment.

Licence to practice in India

After returning to India, these students need to give their Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) to get a license to practise medicine in India as Indian medical graduates and historically, their success rate has been quite high. After taking this exam, students can work in the state and central government or appear for UPSC and MPSC competitive exams or avail medical and non-medical opportunities in government as officers.