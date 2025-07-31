Low water pressure expected in parts of city today

Residents of Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar and Ambegaon areas will face low water pressure on Thursday due to repair and maintenance work undertaken at Vadgaon Budruk water treatment plant. As the water pumping process would get affected, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not be able to provide water at required pressure on Thursday, read a statement issued by the civic body on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

