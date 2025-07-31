Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Low water pressure expected in parts of city today

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:58 am IST

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has planned the maintenance work at Vadgaon Budruk water treatment plant

Residents of Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar and Ambegaon areas will face low water pressure on Thursday due to repair and maintenance work undertaken at Vadgaon Budruk water treatment plant.

As the water pumping process would get affected, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not be able to provide water at required pressure on Thursday, read a statement issued by the civic body on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As the water pumping process would get affected, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not be able to provide water at required pressure on Thursday, read a statement issued by the civic body on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has planned the maintenance work at Vadgaon Budruk water treatment plant. As the water pumping process would get affected, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not be able to provide water at required pressure on Thursday, read a statement issued by the civic body on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Pune / Low water pressure expected in parts of city today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On