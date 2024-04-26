LS POLLS: 42 in fray for Pune, 46 for Maval and 35 for Shirur

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pune city has 42 nominations, Maval constituency has 46 nominations, and Shirur seat has received 35 nominations to date. The Pune district administration has been working hard to increase voter turnout in 13 out of 21 assembly constituencies in the district, especially those that saw low voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A strict process of examining affidavits submitted by the candidates is underway to ensure that no loopholes are left in the final selection process.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Pune district administration has been working hard to increase voter turnout in 13 out of 21 assembly constituencies in the district, especially those that saw low voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections.

During the 2019 polls, the Pune constituency registered a voter turnout of 49.84%, prompting the district administration to take steps to increase the turnout, particularly in areas such as Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Wadgaonsheri, Pune Cantonment, Parvati, and Kasba Peth in the Pune LS constituency that saw a voter turnout between 46% and 55%.

The Pune district election office has issued instructions to target constituencies which had low voter turnout in the 2019 LS polls.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metro are actively involved in these efforts. A special exercise by the district election office has seen the deletion of 55,770 dead voters over the age of 80 years from the electoral rolls of the Pune district.

Periodic revisions of the electoral rolls are carried out by the district election office to ensure that the rolls, which are used for polls, are updated. Under this exercise, the office had done a special drive to weed out voters over the age of 80, who had died in the district.

For the first time in Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the ‘home voting’ facility to both senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities (PWDs) however the district election office (DEO) has received only 290 applications for home voting from senior citizens above 85 years of age in the Baramati parliamentary constituency.

According to the DEO, there are 37,093 voters above 85 years of age staying in different areas of the constituency.