Delhi govt eases rooftop solar rules to boost adoption

New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate rooftop solar adoption, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has amended its net metering regulations, simplifying the application process, removing fees for small domestic installations and fixing strict timelines for electricity distribution companies (discoms) to provide connections, an official said on Wednesday. The biggest relief has been provided to small domestic consumers, an official said. (Photo for representation)

Under the revised Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Net Metering for Renewable Energy) Regulations, 2026, issued on July 16, the three-stage process has been streamlined into a two-stage procedure.

Earlier, applicants had to undergo technical feasibility analysis, registration and execution of a connection agreement. The amended rules merge the registration, document verification, inspection and net meter installation into a single stage, reducing paperwork and processing time.

Both consumers seeking subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a central government power scheme, and those not availing it, can submit applications through the online portals, according to the new rules.

The regulations mandate that discoms complete technical feasibility studies within 15 days of receiving an application, and failure to do so within the stipulated period will result in the feasibility approval being deemed granted.

The biggest relief has been provided to small domestic consumers, the official said. Rooftop solar systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW will no longer require a technical feasibility assessment. In addition, no feasibility analysis or registration fee will be charged for domestic rooftop solar installations up to 10 kW, irrespective of whether the consumer is availing benefits under the Centre scheme, according to the rules.

The amended regulations also digitise the process by replacing the physical connection agreement with a digitally executed agreement between the consumer and the discom, a move aimed at reducing delays and making rooftop solar installations faster and more convenient

After applicants install the rooftop solar system and submit the required documents, discoms will verify the documents, inspect and test the installation, install the net meter and issue the registration number before energising the connection.