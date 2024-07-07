Maha CET Cell announces schedule for admission to professional courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has now declared the probable admission schedule for nine professional courses. Accordingly, the admission process for MBA, MMS, ME and M Tech will start on July 9 whereas the admission process for B Tech, BE and B Pharm will begin on July 10. While the admission process for MBA, MMS, ME, M Tech and M Architecture will begin on July 9. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the Maharashtra State CET Cell, the admission process for MCA will begin on July 6. While the admission process for MBA, MMS, ME, M Tech and M Architecture will begin on July 9. The admission process for BE, B Tech will begin on July 10, and the admission process for B Pharm, Diploma in Pharmacy and B HMCT will begin on July 11.

Direct admission to the second year of engineering and direct admission to the second year of pharmacy will begin on July 16. Along with this, the admission process for LLB (five years), BA, B Sc, B Ed and M Ed will begin on July 8. The admission process for LLB (three years) will begin on July 10. The admission process for B P Ed and M P Ed will start on July 10 whereas the admission process for B Ed and MD will begin on July 12.

“Candidates should note that the dates of the collective admission process for all professional courses are tentative and may change later. Therefore, if there is a change in time, the students have to be ready for that,” said M B Warbhuvan, commissioner and competent authority, Maharashtra CET Cell.

Meanwhile, students are looking forward to beginning the admission process. Shruti Kente, a student, said, “I had given CET exams for my pharmacy course and got good marks in the exam. Now I am waiting for the admission process to start as I need to get admission into a prominent pharmacy college.”