Maha introduces 60:20:20 formula in varsity faculty recruitment

PUNE: In an overhaul of the faculty recruitment process in state public universities, the Maharashtra government on February 11, 2026, introduced a revised and more transparent selection framework; mandating an audio-video recording of the selection proceedings and implementing a structured, 100-point, merit-based evaluation system. Maharashtra government introduces revised selection framework; mandating audio-video recording of selection proceedings and implementing 60:20:20 merit-based evaluation system. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The new government resolution (GR), issued by the higher and technical education department on February 11, replaces the earlier 80:20 formula notified on October 6, 2025 with a 60:20:20 formula. Under the new system, candidates will be evaluated on a 100-mark scale, with 60% weightage assigned to academic and research credentials, 20% to teaching skill assessment, and 20% to interview performance. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined score, and only candidates securing at least 50% overall will be considered eligible for selection.

A key reform in the updated policy is the mandatory audio-video recording of the selection committee proceedings. The recording will be sealed immediately after completion of the recruitment process and treated as confidential record, to be accessed only if required by a court of law. This move is seen as an effort to minimise discretion and enhance transparency in university appointments.

The GR also introduces differential scoring based on the ranking of the university from which a candidate has obtained his/her degree. Degrees awarded by institutions ranked within the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or within the top 500 globally in recognised international rankings will receive full weightage. Degrees from lower-ranked but University Grants Commission (UGC)-approved institutions will receive proportionately reduced scores.

Detailed quantification has been prescribed for academic records, NET/JRF/SET qualifications, teaching experience, peer-reviewed and indexed research publications, books, patents, awards, development of MOOCs, PhD guidance, and research funding secured. For associate professors and professors, only publications indexed in databases such as Scopus, Web of Science, or Sci Finder will be considered.

The revised guidelines aim to bring greater objectivity, accountability, and uniformity to the recruitment of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors across state public universities.

The revised process also makes mock teaching demonstrations compulsory. Shortlisted candidates will be required to teach a topic from the prescribed university curriculum before the selection committee in a classroom setting. Teaching ability will be assessed on parameters including the use of ICT tools, clarity and depth of subject delivery, behavioural ethics, and outcome-based teaching approaches.

Interview performance will be evaluated on the basis of subject knowledge, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, future academic plans, outreach activities, and awareness of the National Education Policy (NEP). The interview score will be calculated as the average of marks awarded by all members of the selection committee.

Importantly, universities will be required to publish the combined scores and subject-wise merit lists on their official websites after the completion of the recruitment process, further strengthening public transparency.

The revised guidelines will apply not only to future recruitment drives but also to ongoing selection processes in state public universities. The move is expected to significantly influence faculty recruitment standards in Maharashtra, aligning them more closely with national and global benchmarks while attempting to address long-standing concerns regarding transparency and fairness in university appointments.

Sandip Pathrikar, state president of the Maharashtra New Professors Association (MNPA), said, “This is a very welcome decision by the government. We had been demanding a 50:50 evaluation formula; however, the 60:20:20 distribution is also reasonable and justifiable, and we welcome it. Under the previous formula, many candidates were not being called for interviews due to the weightage structure. With this revised system, deserving candidates will now have an opportunity to appear for the interview. The provision for audio-visual recording of the selection process is also an excellent step, as it will help ensure transparency and accountability.”

Shailendra Deolankar, director of higher education, told Hindustan Times, “This GR will make the university faculty recruitment process more transparent, impartial and merit-based, ensuring that universities receive high-quality professors. The revised framework gives due priority to a candidate’s research credentials. The 60:20:20 formula provides balanced weightage to research, academic excellence, teaching skills, and interview performance. The provision for audio-video recording will further enhance transparency. Overall, this system will help ensure the selection of competent and deserving candidates.”