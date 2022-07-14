Maha monsoon fury: 23 deaths due to drowning in four days, total death toll reaches 97
With incessant rain causing a flood-like situation in Maharashtra, around 23 people have died due to drowning, 61 due to lightning, and one person in a landslide over the past four days. While as many as 3,047 people have been evacuated from various waterlogged places during the same period.
Persistent rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas and thousands of people have been affected. Nagpur has reported the highest number of casualties related to heavy rainfall which is 15, followed by Nashik at 12 and Palghar at 8. Four out of these fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours alone.
Sanjay Dharurkar, director, disaster management of Maharashtra, said, “Out of the total deaths due to rain-related incidences, almost 60% people have died after being struck by lightning. With the help of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), we are issuing advisories from time to time to minimise the risks associated with such occurrences.”
According to the disaster management department, around 68 people were injured in rain-related occurrences in the state and six people have been reported missing. Till date, 249 villages have been affected due to the heavy downpour across the state. The Disaster Management Department has successfully rescued 7,963 persons from various parts of the state and rehabilitated them in 53 relief camps. The heavy downpour across the state has fully and partially damaged 44 and 1,368 houses in various parts of the state, respectively. So far, 181 animal deaths have also been reported.
To avoid further casualties, the state and central governments are working together and have deployed 17 NDRF and six SDRF teams in various parts of the state, he said. The IMD has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, specifically for madhya Maharashtra. Many district authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges. As a precautionary measure, section 144 has been imposed in Pune district to prevent people from visiting tourist places.
Maharashtra has received up to 37.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from flood-prone areas even as water has been released from dams threatening to overflow. Till date, Maharashtra has recorded 357.0 mm rainfall as against the average rainfall of 314.3 mm. The state has recorded 131.3% of the normal rainfall, leading to a flood-like situation in several parts.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab. Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
Two men die by suicide in Ludhiana
Two men died by suicide in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old resident of New Shivpuri ended his life when he was alone at home. The matter came to light when his younger brother returned home and discovered his lifeless body. In the second incident, a 28-year-old resident of Kirpal Nagar killed himself when his family members had gone to Jalandhar to attend a wedding.
Ludhiana | Insurance company directed to reimburse ₹3.6L medical claim
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to reimburse a medical claim of ₹3, 65,064, along with ₹7,000 compensation, to a Ludhiana-based complainant after hiNarinder Kumar Batra of New Kidwai Nagar'slaim was rejected by the insurance company. It was further alleged that on July 26, 2017, the complainant had chest pain following which he went to Hero DMC Heart Institute, Ludhiana, and was diagnosed as a patient of CAD-acute coronary syndrome.
34-year-old labourer filling potholes killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old labourer, who was filling the potholes near the Kaman village in Bhiwandi, was killed after being hit by a truck approaching from the wrong side on Wednesday afternoon. He is reportedly absconding after the incident, said police. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Halya Soman, who lived with his family at Jadhavpada in Tilhe village in Vasai. The truck driver was driving in the wrong direction and was allegedly speeding.
Law officers’ appointment: Punjab withdraws petition challenging NCSC order
The Punjab Government on Thursday withdrew its petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that challenged an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes concerning the appointment of law officers. The NCSC in its order had directing the state government to provide for reservation to scheduled caste candidates while filling the posts in the office of advocate general. The detailed order is awaited.
