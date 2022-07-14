Maha monsoon fury: 23 deaths due to drowning in four days, total death toll reaches 97

With incessant rain causing a flood-like situation in Maharashtra, around 23 people have died due to drowning, 61 due to lightning, and one person in a landslide over the past four days. While as many as 3,047 people have been evacuated from various waterlogged places during the same period.

Persistent rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas and thousands of people have been affected. Nagpur has reported the highest number of casualties related to heavy rainfall which is 15, followed by Nashik at 12 and Palghar at 8. Four out of these fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours alone.

Sanjay Dharurkar, director, disaster management of Maharashtra, said, “Out of the total deaths due to rain-related incidences, almost 60% people have died after being struck by lightning. With the help of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), we are issuing advisories from time to time to minimise the risks associated with such occurrences.”

According to the disaster management department, around 68 people were injured in rain-related occurrences in the state and six people have been reported missing. Till date, 249 villages have been affected due to the heavy downpour across the state. The Disaster Management Department has successfully rescued 7,963 persons from various parts of the state and rehabilitated them in 53 relief camps. The heavy downpour across the state has fully and partially damaged 44 and 1,368 houses in various parts of the state, respectively. So far, 181 animal deaths have also been reported.

To avoid further casualties, the state and central governments are working together and have deployed 17 NDRF and six SDRF teams in various parts of the state, he said. The IMD has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, specifically for madhya Maharashtra. Many district authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges. As a precautionary measure, section 144 has been imposed in Pune district to prevent people from visiting tourist places.

Maharashtra has received up to 37.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from flood-prone areas even as water has been released from dams threatening to overflow. Till date, Maharashtra has recorded 357.0 mm rainfall as against the average rainfall of 314.3 mm. The state has recorded 131.3% of the normal rainfall, leading to a flood-like situation in several parts.