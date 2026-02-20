PUNE: Amid complaints of laxity and irregularities found in outsourced healthcare services, Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar has issued stern warning to private agencies providing such services to the public health department that in the event of any malpractices found, strict action will be taken against them including blacklisting them if required; officials said on Thursday. Maha orders inspection of outsourced healthcare services

At a review meeting held at Mantralaya on Wednesday, Abitkar said that any malpractice/s found in outsourced healthcare services – ranging from diagnostic facilities to housekeeping – will not be tolerated. He instructed district-level officers to carry out inspections of all outsourced services and submit reports within 15 days. Bills of agencies found violating norms would be withheld and they would face punitive action, he said.

“Quality, transparency and strict adherence to contractual rules is mandatory. District civil surgeons and health officers must regularly inspect and evaluate these services. If contract terms are violated, penalties, termination of contracts and blacklisting should be initiated,” Abitkar said.

The minister’s warning comes amid growing scrutiny of outsourced healthcare services. In recent months, there have been reports of poor-quality services and diagnostic facilities being out of order. Contractual staff are being paid less than what labour laws deem, forcing them to go on strike and eventually affecting healthcare services delivered to patients.

According to officials, the public health department currently relies on private agencies for several critical services, including CT scans, MRI, dialysis, STEMI cardiac care, X-rays, blood tests, emergency medical services (108/102), manpower supply, hospital diet, sanitation, technical support, equipment maintenance and vehicles.

Abitkar also directed officials to verify whether or not outsourced agencies are paying their staff as per the rules and ensuring basic facilities such as nutritious food and proper sanitation for patients. He warned that officers found shielding negligent service providers will also face action.

“The government hospital is often the only support system for poor patients. Keeping this in mind, staff must treat patients with dignity and ensure quality healthcare,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need to spread awareness about outsourced healthcare facilities so that more citizens can benefit from them. He called for large-scale public outreach to inform people about the available services and grievance redressal mechanisms.

During the meeting, Abitkar reviewed the status of state-wide programmes for sickle cell disease, anaemia, filariasis, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as ongoing efforts to reduce maternal mortality. Senior officials, including the health director, deputy directors and other top officers, were present at the meeting.