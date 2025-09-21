Maha to reward districts, civic bodies for education initiatives

Pune: School education minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday announced performance-based incentives for districts and municipal corporations that excel in innovative and quality education initiatives. The first three performers will be awarded ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹2 crore, respectively. School education minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday announced performance-based incentives for districts and municipal corporations that excel in innovative and quality education initiatives. (HT FILE)

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day state school education conference at Balewadi, Bhuse underlined the need for Maharashtra to become the leading state in education by adopting innovative practices, strengthening infrastructure, and integrating technology and artificial intelligence.

Bhuse further declared that scholarship exams for Classes IV and VII will be reintroduced from the next academic year.

“Education should be joyful, qualitative, and rooted in nationalism,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of experiential learning, the minister urged schools to organise study tours to historical sites, farms, and banks to build curiosity among students.

He also directed the department to organise a state-level elocution competition to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar and a quiz competition for the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

During the event, Bhuse released a guidebook on teacher and staff competitions, covering 36 contests and six Olympiads.

Senior education officials, including Principal Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol, Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, and directors of various education councils, attended the conference.