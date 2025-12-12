Maha Water Resources Regulatory Authority again issues show-cause notice to PMC

PUNE: The Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) has again issued show-cause notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for using more than its approved quota of water and for failing to follow water supply rules. The PMC has not complied with orders and directions issued since 2018, the MWRRA said. The MWRRA issued the letter to the PMC on December 3 this year. MWRRA has again issued show-cause notice to PMC for using more than its approved quota of water and for failing to follow water supply rules. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The MWRRA had approved 8.19 TMC of annual water use for Pune in 2017, equal to 635 MLD. In 2018, the canal committee allowed the PMC to draw 11.50 TMC a year or 892 MLD. However, the PMC is currently drawing 1,350 MLD. The show-cause notice states that the PMC has not followed the authority’s order even though the water-drawing system at Khadakwasla dam is under its control.

According to the MWRRA, excess water use by the PMC is creating shortage of water for irrigation in the Haveli, Daund and Indapur talukas. The authority also pointed out that the PMC has not submitted a proper water budget and affidavits or compliance reports despite several hearings and directions. Because of this, the authority has warned that it may initiate action under section 26 of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority Act, 2005.

Secretary Mallikarjun Dharane has asked the PMC to submit a detailed affidavit within a month explaining how it has complied with all previous orders. The notice warns of punitive action if the affidavit is not filed.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department, said, “The current water allocation is based on the 2019 population. They said Pune’s population has grown and the city needs 21 TMC. The PMC has taken steps to reduce leakage by laying new pipelines and installing