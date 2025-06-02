Maha-Metro begins groundwork for Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor ahead of centre’s nod

Anticipating a nod from the Union government for Pune Metro Phase-2, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has initiated the tendering process to appoint detailed design consultants (DDC) for 14 elevated stations on the Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor. The move aims to fast-track project execution once final approval is granted. Under Phase 2, 28 elevated stations are planned. Maha-Metro has divided the project into two parts and invited tenders in phases. (HT)

The Maharashtra government cleared the Phase-2 expansion plans in October 2024. The proposal was submitted to the Centre in early March 2025 and is currently awaiting approval. The 31.64-km Phase-2 will include two corridors, with a total estimated cost of ₹9,897.19 crore.

The first tender, floated in March 2025, covers 14 stations: eight from PL Deshpande Udyan to Khadakwasla (on the Kharadi–Khadakwasla line) and six from Nal Stop to Daulat Nagar (on the Nal Stop–Manik Baug corridor).

On May 28, Maha-Metro issued a second tender for the remaining 14 elevated stations between Kharadi Chowk and Dandekar Pul. These include Kharadi Bypass, Kharadi Chowk, Sainathnagar, Hadapsar Railway, Magarpatta North, Magarpatta Main, Magarpatta South, Hadapsar, Ramtekdi, Fatimanagar, Racecourse, PCB (Pune Cantonment Board), Seven Loves Chowk, Swargate North, and Dandekar Pul.

Atul Gadgil, director (Works), Maha-Metro, said, “We are still awaiting the Centre’s approval for the Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor. To prevent delays, we’ve initiated the tender process in advance. Once approval comes through, contracts can be awarded immediately.”

Swargate–Katraj work to begin in July

Construction on the Swargate–Katraj underground extension of Pune Metro’s Line 1 is set to begin in July, following the issue of a revised tender by Pune Metro on April 11. The tender covers the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj (Stage I), and Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar (Stage II), along with associated tunnelling work.

Initially, the DPR included only three stations. The subsequent addition of Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar has raised the project cost by ₹683 crore. The Maharashtra government has agreed to fund additional expenditure.

Mohol pushes for Metro expansion approvals

To expedite Pune Metro’s expansion, Minister of State (MoS) and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol met Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting focused on advancing proposals awaiting central approval. Key among the proposals is cabinet approval for the Vanaz–Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi–Wagholi corridors, as well as public investment board (PIB) clearance for the Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla and Nal Stop–Warje-Manik Baug routes.

After the meeting, MoS Mohol said, “We are committed to accelerating the development of proposed Metro lines. I had a detailed discussion with Minister Khattar and am hopeful that a positive decision will be taken soon.”